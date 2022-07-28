Left Menu

NCB seizes 190 kg high-quality ganja worth Rs 4 crore in Thane; 4 held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 18:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 190 kg of high-quality ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 4 crore, and arrested four alleged drug traffickers after carrying out an operation in the adjoining Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on specific information, a team of the NCB Mumbai zonal unit laid a trap at Padgha in Bhiwandi town on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and stopped two vehicles laden with goods, he said.

NCB personnel questioned the drivers about the goods inside their vehicles, but they did not give satisfactory replies, the official said.

The drug law enforcement agency's team then conducted a thorough search of the two vehicles and found 190 kg of high-quality ganja (cannabis), estimated to be worth Rs 4 crore, carefully concealed among non-suspecting goods alongside the cavity, he said.

The drug consignment was seized and four persons were apprehended, the official said.

During interrogation, the quartet allegedly revealed they were in the business of drug trafficking for the last five years, he said.

The accused persons were on the radar of the anti-drug agency for quite some time, but had been evading arrest by using various methods like frequently changing mobile phones and also vehicles used to transport narcotics, the official said.

The seized drug was sourced from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border area and was be delivered in Mumbai and to multiple peddlers in adjoining areas, he said, adding a probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

