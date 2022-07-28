Mau district admin orders attachment of property belonging to Mukhtar Ansari's aide
The said property worth Rs 83 lakh was made using money earned from criminal activities. The order was issued under provisions of the Gangsters Act.Ansari is currently in jail.A special court for MPsMLAs has rejected discharge application of Ansari and his sons seeking clean chit in an evacuee property case.
The district administration here has ordered the attachment of a plot of land worth Rs 83 lakh belonging to a close aide of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, an official said on Thursday.
District Magistrate Arun Kumar said, ''Orders have been issued to attach properties of Anand Yadav, who is said to be close to Mukhtar Ansari. The said property worth Rs 83 lakh was made using money earned from criminal activities.'' The order was issued under provisions of the Gangsters Act.
Ansari is currently in jail.
A special court for MPs/MLAs has rejected discharge application of Ansari and his sons seeking clean chit in an evacuee property case. The court has fixed August 2 for framing of charges against them.
