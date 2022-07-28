Left Menu

Minority Affairs Secretary Renuka Kumar repatriated to UP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 19:08 IST
Minority Affairs Secretary Renuka Kumar was repatriated to her Uttar Pradesh cadre with immediate effect, a Personnel Ministry order said Thursday.

Kumar is a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the repatriation of Kumar to her parent cadre with immediate effect, the order said.

She has been working on the post since July 1, 2021, according to official records.

Women and Child Development Secretary Indevar Pandey has been given additional charge of the post of Secretary, Minority Affairs with immediate effect till the appointment of a regular incumbent, it said.

