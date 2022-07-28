Minor scuffle between 2 groups of students at DU's Law faculty, none injured

A minor scuffle broke out between two groups of students at the Delhi University's Law faculty on Thursday during a farewell function, said the varsity's Proctor Rajni Abbi. The incident took place at Law Centre 2. No was injured in the incident, Abbi said.

''There was a minor scuffle between two groups of students over the choice of song during a farewell function. The situation is under control. No one suffered injuries,'' she said. A purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media which showed some students being chased by a group with sticks. Jyotsana, a second-year student at Law Centre 2 who was present at the time of the incident, said it was a minor scuffle between two groups. ''A group of students wanted to play a certain song which was opposed by the other group. An argument broke out between the two groups. It was brought under control very soon,'' said Jyotsana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)