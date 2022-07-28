Left Menu

Minor scuffle between 2 groups of students at DU's Law faculty, none injured

A minor scuffle broke out between two groups of students at the Delhi Universitys Law faculty on Thursday during a farewell function, said the varsitys Proctor Rajni Abbi. No was injured in the incident, Abbi said.There was a minor scuffle between two groups of students over the choice of song during a farewell function.

  • India

A minor scuffle broke out between two groups of students at the Delhi University's Law faculty on Thursday during a farewell function, said the varsity's Proctor Rajni Abbi. The incident took place at Law Centre 2. No was injured in the incident, Abbi said.

''There was a minor scuffle between two groups of students over the choice of song during a farewell function. The situation is under control. No one suffered injuries,'' she said. A purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media which showed some students being chased by a group with sticks. Jyotsana, a second-year student at Law Centre 2 who was present at the time of the incident, said it was a minor scuffle between two groups. ''A group of students wanted to play a certain song which was opposed by the other group. An argument broke out between the two groups. It was brought under control very soon,'' said Jyotsana.

