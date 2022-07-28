Left Menu

NIA carries out searches in alleged anti-national activities of PFI in Bihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 22:03 IST
Represenatative Image Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency Thursday carried out searches at multiple locations in Bihar in a case pertaining to the involvement of suspects associated with Popular Front of India (PFI) in ''anti-national'' activities, an official said.

The searches were conducted at 10 premises of the accused and suspects in Patna, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Nalanda and Madhubani districts and resulted in the seizure of digital devices and various incriminating documents, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The official said a case pertaining to the alleged anti-national activities of PFI was initially registered at police station Phulwarisharif in Patna on July 12 under various sections of Indian Penal code (IPC).

The NIA had taken over the case on July 22 and further investigations are in progress, the spokesperson said.

