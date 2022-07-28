Left Menu

NIA court convicts 3 persons in Kalamassery bus burning case

The quantum of punishment would be pronounced on August 1.The statement said the NIA investigations have established that the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the first week of September 2005 to wage war, to strike terror, and damage government property in retaliation to the continued detention of Abdul Nasar Madani.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-07-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 22:09 IST
NIA court convicts 3 persons in Kalamassery bus burning case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Special NIA court here has convicted three accused persons in the Kalamassery bus burning case.

According to NIA, Thadiyantavidatha Nazeer, Sabir Buhari and Thajudin were convicted by the court on July 27 under various offences of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and UA (P) Act for causing damage to a Tamil Nadu government bus plying between Ernakulam and Salem in support of their demand for release of Abdul Nasar Madani, Chairman of PDP, who was detained in Coimbatore Jail in 2005. The quantum of punishment would be pronounced on August 1.

The statement said the NIA investigations have established that the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the first week of September 2005 to wage war, to strike terror, and damage government property in retaliation to the continued detention of Abdul Nasar Madani. The accused persons had assembled on September 8, 2005 at Aluva Masjid and chalked out their plan, at the instance and instigation of accused Majid Parambai and Sufia, to set fire to a Tamil Nadu government owned bus. After thorough investigations, NIA had filed chargesheet against 13 accused on December, 17, 2010 in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022