NIA court convicts 3 persons in Kalamassery bus burning case

A Special NIA court here has convicted three accused persons in the Kalamassery bus burning case.

According to NIA, Thadiyantavidatha Nazeer, Sabir Buhari and Thajudin were convicted by the court on July 27 under various offences of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and UA (P) Act for causing damage to a Tamil Nadu government bus plying between Ernakulam and Salem in support of their demand for release of Abdul Nasar Madani, Chairman of PDP, who was detained in Coimbatore Jail in 2005. The quantum of punishment would be pronounced on August 1.

The statement said the NIA investigations have established that the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the first week of September 2005 to wage war, to strike terror, and damage government property in retaliation to the continued detention of Abdul Nasar Madani. The accused persons had assembled on September 8, 2005 at Aluva Masjid and chalked out their plan, at the instance and instigation of accused Majid Parambai and Sufia, to set fire to a Tamil Nadu government owned bus. After thorough investigations, NIA had filed chargesheet against 13 accused on December, 17, 2010 in the case.

