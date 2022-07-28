22-year-old jailed for two decades for abducting, raping minor

A special court here on Thursday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment for abducting and raping a girl.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court also slapped the convict Vishnu Kumar, a resident of Jhalawar district, with a fine of Rs 40,000.

The 15-year-old girl was raped in June 2020, public prosecutor, POCSO court- 4, Dhirendra Choudhary said.

The minor survivor, a Class 7 dropout, lived with her parents who were mining labourers in Suket police station area of Kota. The convict also worked there and was in contact with her family, Choudhary said.

On June 11, 2020, Kumar abducted the girl while she was out to relieve herself. He took her to several places and repeatedly raped her, the public prosecutor added.

On the report by minor survivor's father, the police lodged a case of abduction on June 15 and began investigation. The minor survivor was rescued from Pali city after seven months.

On the basis of the minor's statements, the police incorporated Indian Penal Code sections 366, 344, 376 (3), 376 (2) and provisions of the POCSO Act into the FIR filed under section 363 of the IPC and arrested Kumar. He has since been in jail under judicial custody.

Statements of 12 witnesses were recorded during trial in the court, the public prosector added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)