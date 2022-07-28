Over a lakh saplings planted across Delhi in one day: MCD

Over a lakh saplings were planted across the city to mark the World Nature Conservation Day on Thursday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi claimed.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena participated in an event here as part of the day-long mega tree plantation drive, they said.

''Working on this vision and under the able guidance and leadership of the LG, MCD organised a mega tree plantation drive and ''planted over 1,00,000 trees in a single day,'' the civic body claimed in a statement.

Under this mega tree plantation drive, approximately 8,500 saplings each were planted in all the 12 zones. The main objective of this drive was to make citizens aware and to inspire them to work towards betterment of nature, it said.

In all the 12 zones of MCD, citizens, RWA, local leaders and NGOs helped in planting of saplings in municipal parks, road sides, community centres, municipal schools and mini-forests. To monitor the progress of the tree plantation drive, the MCD has launched a web portal -- plantation.mcd.live -- where live data of tree plantation done by municipal employees and citizens would be available, it said.

The drive was concluded by the LG in the evening by planting a sapling of a sandalwood tree at Qudesia Bagh situated near I.S.B.T. Kashmiri Gate, it said. Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan, Special Officer MCD Ashwani Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti along with senior officials of were also present on the occasion, it said. Also, the MP, along with the Special Officer, the commissioner and deputy commissioners of all the 12 zones planted saplings.

The corporation has planted 1,09,768 saplings compared to the target of one lakh, the statement quoting Saxena said. He said we achieved the target of planting one lakh saplings in Asola Bhati last week and next month we are planning to plant one lakh bamboo saplings. He also urged citizens to adopt bee-keeping and to plant trees in every season and also take care of them. He directed MCD officials to ensure geo-tagging of trees so that their growth can be monitored easily.

Vardhan said it is also mentioned in our religious texts that one tree is equal to 10 sons. He said deforestation contributes to global warming. And if we want to gift a better planet to our future generations, as our elders left it for us, then we have to plant more and more trees.

Bharti applauded the efforts of 'malis' and 'chaudharis' with whose efforts this whole tree plantation drive had been made successful. He said at present the green cover of Delhi is 23-24 per cent and the MCD is committed to take it to 33 per cent.

Under this drive, fruit bearing trees such as mango, jamun, guava, jackfruit, Indian gooseberry, among others, and medicinal plants such as Rudraksh, Kalpvriksh, Chandan, and many ornamental plants have been planted.

Forest department has given a target to plant 5,85,417 saplings to MCD for the year 2022-2023 which include 85,060 trees and 5,00,357 shrubs. Out of this, the MCD has planted 1,23,262 saplings which include 31,035 tree and 92,227 shrubs. Today's plantation drive will prove to be a concrete step in fulfilling this target, it said. PTI KND TDS TDS

