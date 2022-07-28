NCW condemns Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark

The National Commission for Women (NCW) along with Chairpersons and other senior officials of different State Commissions for Women has jointly condemned the objectionable remarks made by MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against the President of India Droupadi Murmu, an official statement said. In a joint statement, Chairperson Rekha Sharma and Chairpersons and representatives of State Commissions of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Telangana, Tripura, Odisha, Maharashtra, Manipur and Rajasthan, who were present at the quarterly meeting in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh have condemned the words used by Chowdhury as an attempt to humiliate the President.

Observing that the remarks made are extremely derogatory, sexist and condemnable, the Commission has taken cognizance of the matter, the press note from NCW stated. NCW has sent a notice to Chowdhury to appear before the Commission in person and to tender a written explanation for his remarks.

The hearing has been scheduled for August 3 at 11:30 am. The Commission has also written to Sonia Gandhi to intervene in the matter and to take appropriate action against Chowdhury for his derogatory remark.

Earlier in the day, amid backlash over the "Rashtrapatni" remark, Chowdhury said that he can't even think of insulting President Droupadi Murmu and he will personally meet her and apologise. (ANI)

