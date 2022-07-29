Left Menu

Man held for duping jewellers in UP

Lucknow Commissioner of Police D K Thakur said, One Amit Agarwal was arrested for duping several jewellers in the city. Five days ago, the accused collected a large amount of silver and gold from the jewellers and promised to supply them the pure metals.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-07-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 00:46 IST
A man who allegedly duped city jewellers of crores of rupees was arrested on Thursday, police said. The accused, Amit Agarwal, used to refine gold and silver ornaments, they said.

Police recovered 116.64 kg of silver worth Rs 75 lakh and 425 gms of gold worth Rs 45 lakh from his possession.

They said he was planning to relocate to another city with the loot. Lucknow Commissioner of Police D K Thakur said, ''One Amit Agarwal was arrested for duping several jewellers in the city. Agarwal used to take silver and gold mixed with some impurities and give back the jewellers pure metal on a small margin. Five days ago, the accused collected a large amount of silver and gold from the jewellers and promised to supply them the pure metals. He later fled with the jewellery.'' PTI CDN SRY

