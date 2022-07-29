Odisha STF seizes leopard skin
As the state observes International Tiger Day to create awareness on the protection of big cats, the Special Task Force STF of Odisha Police has seized a leopard skin and arrested one person on charge of smuggling wildlife body parts. The STF since 2020 has seized at least 31 leopard skin and arrested 44 wildlife criminals, an official said.
- Country:
- India
As the state observes International Tiger Day to create awareness on the protection of big cats, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has seized a leopard skin and arrested one person on charge of smuggling wildlife body parts. Taking to twitter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: ''Tiger is a powerful icon of India’s cultural and natural heritage and the protection of the iconic animal is deeply linked to our ecology. On #InternationalTigerDay, let us pledge to further intensify our efforts to create a hospitable habitat for our national animal to flourish.” Acting on a tip-off the STF conducted a raid near Satpur chhak in Kalahandi district on Thursday and arrested one person on charges of dealing/possessing wildlife products.
Leopard skin and other incriminating materials were seized from the possession of the arrested person.
On July 20, the STF had also seized a leopard skin and arrested one person in Koraput district. The STF since 2020 has seized at least 31 leopard skin and arrested 44 wildlife criminals, an official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Satpur
- Special Task Force
- Naveen Patnaik
- Odisha Police
- Tiger
- India
- Kalahandi
- Koraput
ALSO READ
Sole tiger in Ramgarh Reserve in Rajasthan finally gets a mate
Sequoia, Tiger Global lead startup funding in Apr-Jun; fintechs attracted most funds: Nasscom report
After PM Modi spoke to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, BJD decided to support NDA VP nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar: Party leader Pinaki Misra to PTI.
CBI busts illegal wildlife trade racket; arrests 3 with 26 tiger, leopard claws
U'khand: Search to trace man dragged away by tiger intensified