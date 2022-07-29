Left Menu

Odisha STF seizes leopard skin

As the state observes International Tiger Day to create awareness on the protection of big cats, the Special Task Force STF of Odisha Police has seized a leopard skin and arrested one person on charge of smuggling wildlife body parts. The STF since 2020 has seized at least 31 leopard skin and arrested 44 wildlife criminals, an official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-07-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 14:51 IST
Odisha STF seizes leopard skin
  • Country:
  • India

As the state observes International Tiger Day to create awareness on the protection of big cats, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has seized a leopard skin and arrested one person on charge of smuggling wildlife body parts. Taking to twitter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: ''Tiger is a powerful icon of India’s cultural and natural heritage and the protection of the iconic animal is deeply linked to our ecology. On #InternationalTigerDay, let us pledge to further intensify our efforts to create a hospitable habitat for our national animal to flourish.” Acting on a tip-off the STF conducted a raid near Satpur chhak in Kalahandi district on Thursday and arrested one person on charges of dealing/possessing wildlife products.

Leopard skin and other incriminating materials were seized from the possession of the arrested person.

On July 20, the STF had also seized a leopard skin and arrested one person in Koraput district. The STF since 2020 has seized at least 31 leopard skin and arrested 44 wildlife criminals, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022