Odisha STF seizes leopard skin

As the state observes International Tiger Day to create awareness on the protection of big cats, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has seized a leopard skin and arrested one person on charge of smuggling wildlife body parts. Taking to twitter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: ''Tiger is a powerful icon of India’s cultural and natural heritage and the protection of the iconic animal is deeply linked to our ecology. On #InternationalTigerDay, let us pledge to further intensify our efforts to create a hospitable habitat for our national animal to flourish.” Acting on a tip-off the STF conducted a raid near Satpur chhak in Kalahandi district on Thursday and arrested one person on charges of dealing/possessing wildlife products.

Leopard skin and other incriminating materials were seized from the possession of the arrested person.

On July 20, the STF had also seized a leopard skin and arrested one person in Koraput district. The STF since 2020 has seized at least 31 leopard skin and arrested 44 wildlife criminals, an official said.

