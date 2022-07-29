Pranay Verma appointed India's new envoy to Bangladesh
Senior diplomat Pranay Verma was on Friday appointed India's new high commissioner to Bangladesh, considered an important posting in view of an all-encompassing strategic partnership between the two countries.
Verma, a 1994-batch Indian Foreign Service officer who is presently serving as India's envoy to Vietnam, will succeed incumbent Vikram Doraiswami.
''He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
Doraiswami is set to assume charge as Indian High Commissioner to the UK.
Indian High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar retired from service on June 30.
Sandeep Arya, presently serving as additional secretary in the MEA, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Vietnam.
