Russia is in solidarity with Beijing over Taiwan, Kremlin says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-07-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 15:38 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russia is in solidarity with Chinese President Xi Jinping over China's sovereignty on the issue of Taiwan, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"No country should call it into question," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia supports Beijing's "One China" policy on the issue of Taiwan, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier, after Xi warned U.S. President Joe Biden not to play with fire over the island.

