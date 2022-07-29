Left Menu

Kremlin says Russia does not see West making concessions on Ukraine - TASS

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 16:08 IST
Kremlin says Russia does not see West making concessions on Ukraine - TASS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Friday it does not see any change in the West's willingness to make concessions over Ukraine in order to secure a ceasefire, the TASS news agency reported.

It said that when asked by reporters whether Moscow has noticed a change in the West's position, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "No." The U.S., European Union, Britain and others have provided unprecedented military and political backing to Ukraine as it seeks to repel Russian forces who have waged an intense five-month land, sea and air campaign against Ukraine.

Peskov was responding to comments from Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba, who in an article for the New York Times called on the West to "reject Russia's fake peace proposals" and said "audible calls for a cease-fire ... are badly misplaced."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022