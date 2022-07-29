Left Menu

Five women killed, 6 injured in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

PTI | Mahasamund | Updated: 29-07-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 17:14 IST
Five women killed, 6 injured in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund
Five women were killed and six others injured, one of them critically, after being struck by lightning in a village in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Friday, police said.

The deceased were working in a paddy field in Ghatkachhar village under Saraipali development block when the incident took place at around 1 pm, a senior official said.

''The deceased women were identified as Janki, Laxmi Yadav, Basanti Nag, Jamovati and Noharmati. Six other women sustained burn injuries and have been hospitalised. One of them is in a critical condition and has been shifted to a medical facility in Mahasamund,'' he said.

On Thursday evening, a man and his son were killed by lightning strike in Jashpur district.

