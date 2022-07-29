Raj: Scammer impersonates CM Gehlot on WhatsApp, attempts to cheat official

An unidentified scammer, who impersonated Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on WhatsApp, allegedly attempted to dupe an official of Rs 3 lakh in Barmer district.

The phone number used by the scammer displayed the name and picture of the chief minister on its WhatsApp profile, said Chief Executive Officer of Barmer Zila Parishad OP Vishnoi.

Vishnoi said he saw an incoming WhatsApp call on Thursday and the profile had a picture of Gehlot, but he did not respond to it.

Moments later, the caller sent a message to Vishnoi asking him to make an online payment of Rs 3 lakh against the purchase of 30 items on his behalf, assuring him that he will reimburse the amount later, the official said.

''It was clearly a fraud attempt so I did not respond to it. Since the name and the display picture of the chief minister was being misused, I informed the additional SP about it,'' he said.

However, an FIR has not registered in connection with the case.

Several such attempts have been made in the state where scammers use photos of ministers, IAS and IPS officers and demand money from junior officers, an official said.

A senior officer of Jaipur police commissionerate said, ''Looking at the recent fraud attempts, including in the state capital, a team has been formed to identify the accused. According to the primary information, a gang operating from Telangana is likely to be behind such cases''.

