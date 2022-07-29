Left Menu

Lebanon receives complaints from West over docking of Syrian ship carrying grains

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 29-07-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 18:22 IST
Abdallah Bou Habib Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's foreign minister said on Friday that he had received complaints and warnings from Western countries over the docking of a Syrian ship loaded with flour and barley that Ukraine says was stolen by Russia.

Abdallah Bou Habib said he had received "a number of protests and warnings" from Western nations following the arrival of the ship to the port of Tripoli.

