Left Menu

Teacher assaults boy in east Delhi's school

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by his school teacher in east Delhis Madhu Vihar area after the student did not appear in maths test, police said on Friday. On Wednesday, information was received from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital that a boy was assaulted by his teacher in a school, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 19:01 IST
Teacher assaults boy in east Delhi's school
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by his school teacher in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area after the student did not appear in math's test, police said on Friday. On Wednesday, information was received from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital that a boy was assaulted by his teacher in a school, a senior police officer said. The teenager has swelling in his left hand, the officer said.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 75 of Juvenile Justice Act was registered at Madhu Vihar police station. The accused has been identified, police said. It has been alleged that the teacher was annoyed as the boy did not appear in math’s test, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022