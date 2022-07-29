Delhi LG orders ACB probe into 'collusion' between transport officials, touts at Burari authority

Delhi LG V K Saxena has directed the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to conduct a time-bound probe into the alleged corruption and collusion between transport department officials and touts at the Burari Transport Authority, that was impacting auto-rickshaw drivers, sources said on Friday.

The direction came in wake of the Delhi High Court’s order on a Criminal Writ Petition filed by several auto-rickshaw unions of the national capital who alleged large-scale corruption in the RTO and consequent harassment of auto-rickshaw drivers. The LG has directed to complete the investigation and submit a comprehensive report within a month, they added. The Directorate of Vigilance had examined the matter and observed that the ''petitioners have levelled serious allegations of large-scale corruption in the RTO as well as misdeeds that are happening impacting the auto drivers'', sources said.

''It has been alleged that permits are being transferred in cahoots with the MLO (motor licensing officer) and the RTO (road transport office) officials,'' they said. The auto drivers had complained that the permits were illegally being transferred, on default of payment of loan. There were also allegations of collusion between auto financiers, unauthorised dealers and touts at Burari Transport Authority.

While considering the Criminal Writ Petition, the High Court directed the Delhi Police, Transport Department, and the Directorate of Vigilance of Delhi government to conduct an investigation into the matter with the angles of crime as well as corruption, while treating the petition as a complaint. The High Court had also directed the Delhi Police to forward the petition/complaint to the Economic Offences Wing (EoW), for necessary action.

The Directorate of Vigilance, in its report, observed that the said complaint was “serious” in nature and proposed that it should be forwarded to the ACB, which was further endorsed by the Chief Secretary.

