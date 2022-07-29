Woman eatery owner murdered in Kalyan
The woman owner of an eatery in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district has been murdered, a police official said on Friday.
Anubai Shelar (55), who owns an eatery in Govili village, was unreachable on July 26 and 27 when her son-in-law called on her cell phone, the official said.
''A man sent to the eatery to find out more saw Shelar lying in a pool of blood on July 27. A murder case was registered and a hunt is on for the culprits,'' the Kalyan taluka police station official said.
