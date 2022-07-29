Left Menu

Six killed, 7 hurt in road crash in UP's Banda

PTI | Banda | Updated: 29-07-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 19:13 IST
Six killed, 7 hurt in road crash in UP's Banda
  • Country:
  • India

Six people, including three children, were killed and at least seven others injured in this district on Friday evening when an SUV collided with an auto-rickshaw, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Nitin Kumar said the process to identify the deceased is underway.

A police team that reached the spot in Naraini area sent the injured to hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the road crash and directed officials to ensure complete medical treatment of the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022