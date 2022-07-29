Man files petition against Maha CM for 'puja' in office

The functionary of an outfit called Maharashtra Lokadhikar Samiti has filed a petition in a Thane court seeking action against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for performing a 'puja' in his office on July 7.

Dhanaji Surose said the act had hurt the sentiments of people as this nation and its offices are governed by secular laws and such activities by people occupying high posts were inappropriate.

The petition, which was filed after the police refused to register a case, will come up for hearing in the magistrate's court on August 1, he told reporters here.

