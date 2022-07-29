SIU to probe into corruption in OR Tambo Municipality

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expected to conduct an investigation into allegations of corruption in the procurement of "strategic, technical and operational support services to the Strategic Programmes and Project Management Office" at the OR Tambo Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the corruption busting unit to investigate the allegations.

"The SIU probe into the municipality will focus on the procurement of or contracting of strategic, technical and operational support services to the Strategic Programmes and Project Management Office of the Municipality.

"[The] SIU will investigate payments which were made in respect thereof in a manner that was not fair, equitable, transparent, competitive or cost-effective; or contrary to applicable legislation or circulars or instructions issued by the National Treasury or the relevant Provincial Treasury.

"The SIU investigation will also cover any unlawful, improper or irregular conduct by employees, officials or agents of the Municipality; or any other person or entity, in relation to the allegations being investigated," the SIU said in a statement.

The anti-corruption unit explained that the investigation will look into a period spanning five years.

"The proclamation covers offences which took place between 1 October 2017 and 29 July 2022, the date of publication of this Proclamation.

"It also covers any offences which took place prior to 1 October 2017 or after the date of publication of this Proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated under the authority of Proclamation R80 of 2022," the statement read.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)