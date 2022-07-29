Left Menu

Maha: Three held for putting up Naxal banners in Gadchiroli

The police have arrested three alleged Naxal sympathisers for putting up banners amid Maoist martyrs week in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district, an official said on Friday. The arrests were made in Darmancha area of Gadchiroli late on Thursday night, he said.

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 29-07-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 19:55 IST
The police have arrested three alleged Naxal sympathisers for putting up banners amid Maoist martyrs' week in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said on Friday. The arrests were made in Darmancha area of Gadchiroli late on Thursday night, he said. Naxals observe martyrs' week from July 28 to August 3 and try to build Naxal Smarak and engage in anti-government activities during this period, the official said.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal has initiated a special programme to prevent any violence by Naxals during this period, it was stated.

Acting on a tip-off, the Gadchiroli police nabbed the accused from Damrancha main road in Mouza Kamlapur while they were allegedly putting up banners of the banned organisation. The trio was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and produced in court, which remanded them to police custody till August 8.

