EFI Sec Gen removed after 'email resolution', court seeks status report before elections

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) will have to wait for some more time to hold its elections as the Delhi High Court on Friday directed observer S Y Quraishi to submit a status report, even as infighting within the sports body continued.

The EFI had moved court seeking approval for elections, but it was brought to the notice of the court that Secretary General Col. Jaiveer Singh has been suspended for anti EFI activities. It was also claimed that the court-appointed observer Quraishi has reservations about holding elections unless the constitution is in compliance with the Sports Code.

The high court then directed Quraishi to submit a status report and renotified the matter for August 22.

In a bizarre turn of events, Col. Jagat Singh, whose tenure in the Executive Committee has expired according to the EFI, removed Col. Jaiveer Singh as Secretary General of the federation on Thursday after passing a resolution by email.

Interestingly, Col. Jaiveer had claimed that the strength of EC has been reduced since the tenure of several members has expired and many others have either quit or become ineligible to stay as EC members, and that's why quick elections are required to run day-to-day affairs of the sports body.

Col. Jagat Singh, nominated President, said they have taken the action since the Secretary General was taking decisions in an arbitrary manner.

''The Secretary General is supposed to work under EC, he can't take decisions arbitrarily,'' Jagat Singh said. Asked if rules permit passing a resolution by email, Jagat Singh said, ''If one chap, sitting in office can remove people from EC why can't we. Does he have powers under Statutes to do so? He removed people when EC did not have even have a quorum.'' Apart from Col. Jagat Singh, the members who gave consent to remove the Secretary Gerenal are Sanjay Gupta, Siddarth Sharma, Col. SS Sohal, Col. SS Ahlawat, Col. PP Singh, Brig. Sandeep Kashyap and Col. Tersem Singh.

Col. Jaiveer Singh had said that they had got the EFI Statues amended at its AGM on March 27 to fall in line with the Sports Code.

He had explained that EC members were getting elected at different times for a four-year tenure and once that was over, elections were held again to fill the vacant seat. Several other changes were approved with 111 members voting for and eight against.

''We will sue these people for spreading misleading information,'' Col. Jaiveer said when asked about his suspension.

