3 killed in Godda as dumper rams into house

A 35-year-old woman and two boys were crushed to death after a dumper rammed into their house in Jharkhands Godda district, police said on Friday.The incident happened at the bypass road in Mehrama police station area on Thursday night when the driver of the vehicle lost control, they said.The deceased were identified as Neetu Devi, Suman Kumar and Abhisekh Kumar, sub-divisional police officer Shiv Shankar Tiwary said.Five people were also injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment, he said.

PTI | Godda | Updated: 29-07-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 21:04 IST
A 35-year-old woman and two boys were crushed to death after a dumper rammed into their house in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at the bypass road in Mehrama police station area on Thursday night when the driver of the vehicle lost control, they said.

The deceased were identified as Neetu Devi, Suman Kumar and Abhisekh Kumar, sub-divisional police officer Shiv Shankar Tiwary said.

Five people were also injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment, he said. Agitated locals blocked the road, demanding adequate compensation for the victim family. The protest was withdrawn after Circle Officer Sunil Kumar gave assurance to them of providing Rs 1 lakh for each of the deceased.

The owner of the dumper, Sumit Yadav, also agreed to pay Rs 50,000 for each of the victims, and Rs 30,000 to those injured.

The driver was arrested and sent to jail when produced at the court, police said.

