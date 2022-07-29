Left Menu

RJD MLA Prakash Veer sentenced to six months in jail for poll code violation

PTI | Nawada | Updated: 29-07-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 21:13 IST
RJD MLA Prakash Veer was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment by a court in Bihar's Nawada district on Friday in a case relating to the violation of the model code of conduct.

Special Judge, MP-MLA court, Kumar Avinash Veer sentenced the Rajauli legislator to imprisonment in the case registered in 2005.

He was, however, released by the court upon furnishing an appellate bail bond.

Prakash Veer was booked in a case lodged at Rajauli police station of the district during the assembly polls of 2005, when a large number of his election posters were found pasted on an electricity pole.

The case was lodged under the Bihar Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

Currently a first-term MLA, Prakash Veer had fought the 2005 polls, unsuccessfully, on an LJP ticket.

