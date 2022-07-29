Left Menu

MIG-21 crash: Family members, close relatives grieve loss of Lieutenant Advitiya Bal

Family members and other close relatives of Lieutenant Advitiya Bal grieved his passing away on Thursday evening in the MiG-21 fighter aircraft crash in Barmer, Rajasthan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 21:59 IST
Photo Credit: ANI. Image Credit: ANI
Family members and other close relatives of Lieutenant Advitiya Bal grieved his passing away on Thursday evening in the MiG-21 fighter aircraft crash in Barmer, Rajasthan. The Indian Air Force said that both the pilots in a twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft died after sustaining fatal injuries when it crashed near Barmer district of Rajasthan on Thursday. According to the IAF, the aircraft crashed around 9.10 pm on Friday.

"A twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft of the IAF was airborne for a training sortie from Utarlai air base in Rajasthan this evening. Around 9:10 pm, the aircraft met with an accident near Barmer. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries," the IAF said in a tweet. The IAF also expressed deep regret at the loss of lives and said that a court of inquiry has been ordered to probe the matter.

"IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," it added.Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on the crash of the fighter aircraft in Barmer. The Air Chief briefed him about the incident in detail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

