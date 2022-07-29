Himachal CM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 29.74 cr in Jaisinghpur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 29.74 crore in Jaisinghpur assembly segment. These projects included the inauguration of Rs 1.79 crore Causeway over Juh Nullah on Pantehar to Kunjeshwar Mahadev road, 50-bedded additional block of civil hospital Jaisinghpur constructed at a cost of Rs 4.46 crore, Rs 6.46 crore Kanwar Durga Chand government ITI building at Balakrupi and fire brigade station building at Jaisinghpur constructed at a cost of Rs 4.17 crore, Rs 2.56 crores gravity irrigation scheme Chhatrul, Rs 2.67 crore lift water supply scheme Macchui, Rangdu, Nadli, Soura, Gharchindi and block development office building Lambagaon constructed at a cost of Rs 4.06 crores.

He also laid the foundation stone of sub tehsil office building at Panchrukhi to be constructed with an outlay of Rs 3.57 crore. Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said Himachal Pradesh ranked at the top in administering the first and second dose of COVID vaccine in the country.

He exhorted the people of the state to come forward and take the booster dose. Reiterating the commitment of the government towards the welfare of the people, he said the state government in its first cabinet meeting reduced the age limit for old age pension from 80 to 70 years. Now it was again reduced to 60 years.

"To give a healing touch to those suffering from serious illnesses, the government started a new scheme named SAHARA yojna. Himcare Yojna has also proved to be a helping hand for poor people. Himcare cardholders get free treatment," Thakur said. The Chief Minister announced the opening of a new fire substation at Panchrukhi and a health sub-centre at Tikker. He said PWD rest house Panchrukhi will get additional accommodation. He directed the PWD authorities to prepare the estimate so that the required fund could be sanctioned.

He also directed the local administration to select suitable land for the construction of multi-storied parking at Panchrukhi. MLA Jaisinghpur Ravinder Dhiman while welcoming the Chief Minister thanked him for giving priority to the overall development of the constituency. He said infrastructural development would go a long way in providing various facilities to the people. (ANI)

