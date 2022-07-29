Left Menu

INS Tarkash commences Atlantic deployment by exercising with Morocco Navy

Indian Navy on Friday said its guided missile frigate, INS Tarkash, completed her Mediterranean deployment and entered the Atlantic to continue with her long-range voyage.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 23:52 IST
INS Tarkash commences Atlantic deployment by exercising with Morocco Navy
INS Tarkash . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Navy on Friday said its guided missile frigate, INS Tarkash, completed her Mediterranean deployment and entered the Atlantic to continue with her long-range voyage. According to Navy, the ship participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise in the Atlantic with Royal Morocco Naval Ship Hassan 2, a Floreal Class Corvette on July 26.

Exercises conducted included man overboard drills, visit board Search and seizure operations, approaches for replenishment at sea, tactical manoeuvres and helicopter cross deck landings. INS Tarkash is on her passage to South America to visit Rio Di Janeiro, Brazil to hoist the National Flag on 15 August 2022, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Donald 'would love' to be named Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain; Soccer-Liverpool to play friendly after first Premier League match and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Donald 'would love' to be named Team Europe's Ryde...

 Global
4
Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira, El Pais reports

Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira, El Pais reports

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022