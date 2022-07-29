INS Tarkash commences Atlantic deployment by exercising with Morocco Navy

Indian Navy on Friday said its guided missile frigate, INS Tarkash, completed her Mediterranean deployment and entered the Atlantic to continue with her long-range voyage. According to Navy, the ship participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise in the Atlantic with Royal Morocco Naval Ship Hassan 2, a Floreal Class Corvette on July 26.

Exercises conducted included man overboard drills, visit board Search and seizure operations, approaches for replenishment at sea, tactical manoeuvres and helicopter cross deck landings. INS Tarkash is on her passage to South America to visit Rio Di Janeiro, Brazil to hoist the National Flag on 15 August 2022, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (ANI)

