One arrested with over 1kg smack in Muzaffarnagar
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-07-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 00:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested one person from Mirapur area of the district with 1.195 kg of smack, police said on Friday.
According to the police, the seized smack is valued at around Rs 1 crore in the international market.
The accused Ashok, a resident of Saharanpur district, was arrested on Thursday night near Monti Chauraha under Mirapur police station area, they said.
A mobile phone and Rs 2,100 in cash was also recovered from him, police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saharanpur
- Ashok
- Mirapur
- Monti Chauraha
- Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Next Rajasthan budget will be youth-centric: Ashok Gehlot
Ex-UP MLC arrested by Saharanpur police from Mumbai
Emblem row: Historians say 'aggressive lions' lack basic essence of Ashokan originals
Emblem row: Historians say 'aggressive lions' lack basic essence of Ashokan originals
Ashok Leyland inks pact with Adani Capital