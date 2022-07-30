EU condemns Russian atrocities in Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 02:17 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 02:17 IST
European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday condemned the atrocities committed by Russian armed forces and their proxies in Ukraine.
"The European Union actively supports all measures to ensure accountability for human rights violations and violations of international humanitarian law committed during the Russian aggression in Ukraine," Borrell said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
