Left Menu

U.S. judge rejects Boy Scouts' $2.7 bln sex abuse deal

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware, said in a written opinion that she could not approve all aspects of the plan and settlement, which would have established a $2.7 billion trust to compensate more than 80,000 men who say they were sexually abused as children by troop leaders. Silverstein rejected some aspects of the settlement, saying she could not approve a $250 million settlement between the Boy Scouts and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and could not make determinations related to the Boy Scouts' insurance coverage.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 06:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 06:15 IST
U.S. judge rejects Boy Scouts' $2.7 bln sex abuse deal

A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Friday rejected the Boy Scouts of America's reorganization plan and underlying sex abuse settlement, leaving the national youth organization's ability to emerge from bankruptcy unclear. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware, said in a written opinion that she could not approve all aspects of the plan and settlement, which would have established a $2.7 billion trust to compensate more than 80,000 men who say they were sexually abused as children by troop leaders.

Silverstein rejected some aspects of the settlement, saying she could not approve a $250 million settlement between the Boy Scouts and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and could not make determinations related to the Boy Scouts' insurance coverage. The judge suggested that the overall deal was going to take significant time to rework, writing that the Boy Scouts "have some decisions to make." Silverstein's ruling follows more than two years of Chapter 11 proceedings for the youth group, which filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 after being hit by a flood of sexual abuse lawsuits when several U.S. states passed laws allowing accusers to sue over allegations dating back decades. Since the outset of the case, more than 82,000 abuse claims have been filed.

Those claimants became creditors of the organization, who had to sign off on any plans to restructure and exit bankruptcy. The amount of money claimants stood to gain from the $2.7 billion trust would depend on the severity of the alleged abuse, as well as where and when it occurred, among other factors. Claimants could receive as little as $3,500 or up to $2.7 million for the most severe cases, according to court papers.

The Boy Scouts has apologized and said the organization is committed to fulfilling their "social and moral responsibility to equitably compensate survivors."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022