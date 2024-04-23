Left Menu

FACTBOX-Trump has slight edge over Biden in U.S. swing-state election polls

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 15:30 IST
FACTBOX-Trump has slight edge over Biden in U.S. swing-state election polls

Seven U.S. states are likely to decide the outcome of the U.S. presidential election between Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican president Donald Trump in November - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

These states - known as swing states because they swing between Democratic and Republican candidates - play a critical role in determining which candidate wins the Electoral College, the vehicle that picks U.S. presidents. Here is what opinion polls currently show for which candidate is leading in each state:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024