FACTBOX-Trump has slight edge over Biden in U.S. swing-state election polls
Seven U.S. states are likely to decide the outcome of the U.S. presidential election between Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican president Donald Trump in November - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
These states - known as swing states because they swing between Democratic and Republican candidates - play a critical role in determining which candidate wins the Electoral College, the vehicle that picks U.S. presidents. Here is what opinion polls currently show for which candidate is leading in each state:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S., China to hold more financial shock exercises, Treasury officials say
Shelton outlasts Tiafoe in three sets to win U.S. Men''s Clay Court Championship
Yellen says U.S. will not accept new industries being decimated by cheap Chinese imports
U.S., China to hold more financial shock exercises, Yellen says
U.S. trip will show Japan-U.S. ties are rock solid - PM Kishida