Maha: Police form teams to nab accused involved in killing builder in Ambernath

The police have formed eight teams to track down the shooters involved in killing a real estate developer and attacking his brother in Ambernath town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Builder Ganesh Ishwar Gunjal (30) was attacked by four persons over a financial dispute and his brother real estate developer Tushar Gunjal (32) who intervened during the scuffle was shot at on a main street in the town around 2 pm on Friday, an official said.

The police are on the lookout for the accused identified as Sanjay Birajdar Patil, Shankar Shinde, Nepali alias Rocky and their accomplice, he said.

Shinde allegedly opened fire at Tushar, who died during treatment at a hospital, the official said. A case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 387 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered at Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath, he added.

The incident, which took place on the main street of the town in broad daylight, was captured on the CCTV cameras and a video of the attack has gone viral on social media.

