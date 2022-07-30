Left Menu

Kargil war: Point 5140 named as ‘Gun Hill’

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-07-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 15:38 IST
Kargil war: Point 5140 named as ‘Gun Hill’
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday.

The Regiment of Artillery, with lethal and accurate firepower, was able to have a telling effect on the enemy troops and their defences, including Point 5140, which was the key factor in the early completion of operations in the 1999 Kargil war, he said.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

On behalf of the Regiment of Artillery, a wreath was laid by Lieutenant General T K Chawla, Director General of Artillery, at Kargil War Memorial, Drass, the spokesman said, adding veteran gunners who had participated in the operation were present on the occasion.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding of Fire and Fury Corps, also laid a wreath on the solemn occasion, he said.

The ceremony was conducted in the presence of veterans from all artillery regiments, which got the honour title "KARGIL" in Operation Vijay. Serving officers of the gunner fraternity were also present during the event, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022