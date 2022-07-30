Left Menu

UP: 4 accused of cow slaughter arrested

Confirming the arrest Superintendent of Police SP Chakresh Mishra said, One Bhura of Pipla Rahampur village informed police on July 26 that a cattle had been slaughtered at the edge of the village. The trio slaughtered the cattle and informed police allegedly to flare tensions in the area in the month of Sawan, said the SP.

PTI | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 30-07-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 18:30 IST
UP: 4 accused of cow slaughter arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Saturday arrested four men accused of cow slaughter here. Confirming the arrest Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said, ''One Bhura of Pipla Rahampur village informed police on July 26 that a cattle had been slaughtered at the edge of the village. An FIR against unidentified persons was lodged the same day regarding the incident and a probe was ordered.'' ''In the course of the investigation, it was found that Bhura along with Mohammad Nabi and Taufiq slaughtered a cattle. The said cattle was arranged by one Ramgopal for them. The trio slaughtered the cattle and informed police allegedly to flare tensions in the area in the month of Sawan,'' said the SP. Action under Gangster Act will also be initiated against the four, the SP said.

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022