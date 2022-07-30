Left Menu

5 held for raping, murdering Ranchi girl

The accused have confessed to the crime, Superintendent of Police Rural Naushad Alam said.The girl was working in the paddy field with her sister.

Five people, including a boy, were held for the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Saturday.

The body of the girl, who was a student of class 9, was found at a paddy field in rural Ranchi's Lapung police station area on July 23, they said.

''We have arrested five people, including one minor, in the case. The accused have confessed to the crime,'' Superintendent of Police (Rural) Naushad Alam said.

The girl was working in the paddy field with her sister. Her sister went home after finishing the day's work. The victim told her that she would leave after completing her job, the officer said.

''The accused persons found her alone in the field. They raped her in turn. When the girl protested, they first strangled her to death and then they crushed her face with stones,'' he said.

The accused persons are residents of the same area, he added.

