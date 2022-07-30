Five killed as two bikes collide & then truck hit them

Five persons lost their lives here on Saturday, when two motorcycles collided head on in Bindaura village in the district and after which the victims were run over by a speeding truck, police said.

According to the police, four persons died on the spot, while one succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

Circle Officer (CO) Dinesh Kumar said the accident took place in Masauli police station area of the district, and by the time the motorcyclists could come to terms with the accident, they were run over by a speeding truck.

The deceased have been identified as Prashant Dubey, a resident of Barabanki and Pankaj Mishra, a resident of Gonda district, who were on one motorcycle, while Deepak Gautam (28), Abhishek Gautam (23) and Shivkaran Gautam (32) were riding on the second bike.

The CO said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and efforts are on to nab the truck driver.

