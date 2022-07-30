Nagpur: Dacoity accused flees from court, held two hours later

A dacoity accused who fled while being produced in a Nagpur court on Saturday was nabbed within two hours, a police official said.

Sheikh Jaffar Muzaffar (35) pushed one of the policemen escorting him and ran, but he was held two hours later, the New Kamptee police station official said.

