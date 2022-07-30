Left Menu

1 held for killing man following altercation over damaged phone: Delhi Police

Nitish 22, a resident of Inderpuri, was rushed to the Metro Hospital in Patel Nagar, where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said.On the basis of the statements of witnesses and CCTV footage, the accused was identified as Arjun 22, a resident of Budh Nagar, the officer added.A raid was conducted in the Ranjeet Nagar area on Thursday and the accused was arrested.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 22:46 IST
A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing another man as he had damaged his phone at west Delhi's Inderpuri, police said on Saturday.

Information was received at around 3.30 pm on Thursday that a man was stabbed at Inderpuri. Nitish (22), a resident of Inderpuri, was rushed to the Metro Hospital in Patel Nagar, where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

On the basis of the statements of witnesses and CCTV footage, the accused was identified as Arjun (22), a resident of Budh Nagar, the officer added.

A raid was conducted in the Ranjeet Nagar area on Thursday and the accused was arrested. He told the police that the victim had damaged his phone and was refusing to pay for its repair, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

The accused stabbed the victim following an altercation, he added.

A knife used in the crime, a blood-stained shirt and a damaged mobile phone were seized from the possession of the accused, police said.

