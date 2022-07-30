Left Menu

Maha ACB approaches Pune court over fresh points in land case linked to Khadse

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-07-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 23:18 IST
Maha ACB approaches Pune court over fresh points in land case linked to Khadse
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has approached a court in Pune stating it had received some fresh points from the complainant in the Bhosari land case against Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse.

ACB officials told the court the fresh aspects which have been brought to the agency's notice by the complainant will be further investigated.

''The complainant in the case approached us with some new points and on that basis, we approached the court on Friday in order to further examine these points,'' a senior ACB official said.

Incidentally, the ACB had filed a closure report in 2018 but the case was not closed by the court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already investigated the case, in which Khadse's son-in-law Girish Chaudhary was arrested for alleged money laundering.

Khadse had to resign from the Devendra Fadnavis government in 2016 after he was accused of misusing his position as revenue minister while purchasing a three-acre plot ''owned and acquired'' by MIDC in Bhosari in Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
At least 16 die in 'epic' Kentucky floods, including 6 children

At least 16 die in 'epic' Kentucky floods, including 6 children

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022