Maha ACB approaches Pune court over fresh points in land case linked to Khadse

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has approached a court in Pune stating it had received some fresh points from the complainant in the Bhosari land case against Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse.

ACB officials told the court the fresh aspects which have been brought to the agency's notice by the complainant will be further investigated.

''The complainant in the case approached us with some new points and on that basis, we approached the court on Friday in order to further examine these points,'' a senior ACB official said.

Incidentally, the ACB had filed a closure report in 2018 but the case was not closed by the court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already investigated the case, in which Khadse's son-in-law Girish Chaudhary was arrested for alleged money laundering.

Khadse had to resign from the Devendra Fadnavis government in 2016 after he was accused of misusing his position as revenue minister while purchasing a three-acre plot ''owned and acquired'' by MIDC in Bhosari in Pune.

