Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces mandatory evacuation from Donetsk region

The Ukrainian government has decided on a mandatory evacuation of people in the region around the eastern city of Donetsk, scene of fierce fighting with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.

In a late-night address, Zelenskiy also said the hundreds of thousands of people still in combat zones in the larger Donbas region needed to leave.

