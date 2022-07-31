Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces mandatory evacuation from Donetsk region
Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 01:21 IST
The Ukrainian government has decided on a mandatory evacuation of people in the region around the eastern city of Donetsk, scene of fierce fighting with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.
In a late-night address, Zelenskiy also said the hundreds of thousands of people still in combat zones in the larger Donbas region needed to leave.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
