Man gets 10-year jail term for raping minor in Ghaziabad

A court here has convicted a man of raping a minor seven years ago and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. Following the incident, the survivors father had lodged a complaint against Ali at the Tronica city police station.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 31-07-2022 08:53 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 08:53 IST
A court here has convicted a man of raping a minor seven years ago and sentenced him to 10 years' of rigorous imprisonment. Special Judge of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court Sangeeta Kumari also slapped a fine of Rs 70,000 on the convict Shanu Ali and directed him to hand over the amount to the survivor.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Sanjiv Bakharwa, the incident took place on July 30, 2015.

Ali lured the victim, who was 14 years old at the time, when she had gone for tailoring classes and then raped her, Bakharwa said. Following the incident, the survivor's father had lodged a complaint against Ali at the Tronica city police station. Six witnesses were examined by the prosecution in the case.

