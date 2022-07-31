Encounter in Bijnor, two injured

Left Menu

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 31-07-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 10:18 IST
A policeman and a vehicle-lifter were injured in an exchange of fire in the Mandwar area here, police said on Sunday.

The encounter took place on Saturday night when police tried to stop a car following which two alleged vehicle-lifters Usman and Akbar opened fire, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Praveen Ranjan Singh said.

Police chased the car which then fell into a roadside ditch.

In the exchange of fire, constable Arun and Akbar were injured.

They were rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

During interrogation, Usman told police that they had looted the car on July 23 after booking it and later gave sedatives to the driver.

Besides the car, police also recovered two country-made pistols and several cartridges from them.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.

