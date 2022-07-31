Left Menu

Manipur celebrates Chanu's gold

Manipur burst into celebrations as Mirabai Chanu clinched the first gold medal for India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.Residents of Nongpok Kakching in Imphal East district, Chanus native place, were glued to the television sets on Saturday night.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 31-07-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 10:34 IST
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur burst into celebrations as Mirabai Chanu clinched the first gold medal for India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Residents of Nongpok Kakching in Imphal East district, Chanu's native place, were glued to the television sets on Saturday night. As her Gold was confirmed, they burst into joy.

Her mother Tombi Devi said she could not sleep on the night before the competition and was only praying for her victory.

''I am so proud of her. We stayed up late last night to see her event. Now, her sisters, relatives and neighbours are celebrating with the tricolour, and some indulging in the traditional Thabal Chongba dance,'' she said.

Chanu (49kg) went on a record-smashing spree, claiming four of them in a power-packed performance, to bag India's first gold medal at the Games on Saturday.

The Olympic silver medallist obliterated the Games record in clean and jerk as well as total lift.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he was super proud of Manipur's ''superstar daughter''.

''There's no better feeling than seeing our tricolour fly high on the world stage. The entire nation is proud of you Mirabai,'' he said.

