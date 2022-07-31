Maharashtra: NIA conducts searches in Nanded, Kolhapur in connection with ISIS activities
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches in Nanded and Kolhapur in Maharashtra in a case pertaining to ISIS activities, the agency said.
The searches have led to the seizure of incriminating documents/material, NIA said in a statement.
The case was registered by NIA last month.
