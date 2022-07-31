Left Menu

3 held by Delhi Police for possession of illegal firearms

Police officials of AATS and Jail-Bail cell on Sunday arrested three men and recovered illegal firearms from their possession.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2022 13:23 IST
Police officials of AATS and Jail-Bail cell on Sunday arrested three men and recovered illegal firearms from their possession. According to DCP Dwarka a special drive is being carried out to nab the criminals who roam in the area with firearms to commit crimes. The team started making surveillance on such criminals and secret informers were also roped into the area to identify such criminals, who are carrying illegal weapons.

On July 29, secret information was received regarding the delivery of illegal firearms at Bharat Vihar and Kutub Vihar. On the basis of secret information, the team took position at Bharat Vihar and Kutub Vihar and at the instance of the informer one person was apprehended from Bharat Vihar and others from Kutub Vihar by the teams. During interrogation, they disclosed their identity as Deepak and Monu.

During search one sophisticated pistol with two live cartridges and one country-made pistol with one live cartridge were recovered from the possession of Deepak and one country-made pistol was recovered from the possession of Monu. During interrogation, they disclosed that they had purchased these firearms from Meerut, UP, and from one Mukesh of Goyla Dairy. At the instance of Monu, Mukesh was apprehended by the team of Jail-Bail cell and one live cartridge was also recovered from his possession.

As per recovery, two cases under section 25 Arms Act was registered at Police station Dwarka North and PS Chhawla and all three accused were arrested in these cases respectively. (ANI)

