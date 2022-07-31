Left Menu

'Har Ghar Tiranga': Maha govt asks cooperation dept to ensure all housing societies hoist tricolour on Aug 15

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 13:26 IST
'Har Ghar Tiranga': Maha govt asks cooperation dept to ensure all housing societies hoist tricolour on Aug 15
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has asked the state cooperation department to ensure that every housing society hoists the tricolour for Independence Day on August 15 as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, an official said on Sunday.

Hoisting the national flag is a part of the Union government's directives to celebrate 75 years of independence. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will be implemented between August 13 and 15, during which the states have been asked to organise Swarajya Mahotsav.

In an order issued last week, the state cooperation department has been directed to ensure that every cooperative housing society hoists the tricolour in its premises.

All the government and semi-government buildings have been asked to hoist the tricolour, while the theatres and cinema halls have to play songs and jingles of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the order stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022