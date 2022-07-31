'Har Ghar Tiranga': Maha govt asks cooperation dept to ensure all housing societies hoist tricolour on Aug 15
The Maharashtra government has asked the state cooperation department to ensure that every housing society hoists the tricolour for Independence Day on August 15 as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, an official said on Sunday.
Hoisting the national flag is a part of the Union government's directives to celebrate 75 years of independence. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will be implemented between August 13 and 15, during which the states have been asked to organise Swarajya Mahotsav.
In an order issued last week, the state cooperation department has been directed to ensure that every cooperative housing society hoists the tricolour in its premises.
All the government and semi-government buildings have been asked to hoist the tricolour, while the theatres and cinema halls have to play songs and jingles of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the order stated.
