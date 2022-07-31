Left Menu

10 people arrested for possession of contraband in Kerala

Five people including a woman were arrested from a lodge near Pandalam junction in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday for the alleged possession of contraband including synthetic drugs like MDMA worth Rs 15 lakh.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 31-07-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 15:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police have arrested 10 people including two women in two different cases of drug possession in Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta districts.

Five people including a woman were arrested from a lodge near Pandalam junction in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday for the alleged possession of contraband including synthetic drugs like MDMA worth Rs 15 lakh. Meanwhile, another gang of five including a woman was arrested from a lodge near Karukappally in Ernakulam district for the possession of 0.34 grams of MDMA and 155 grams of ganja. In the Karukappally case, police have arrested Lakshadweep natives Mohammed Tahir (24), Naval Rahman (23), Siraj C P (24), Cherthala native woman Sonu Sebastian (23), and Thrissur native Althaf (24). The arrest was made based on information received from the sleuths who had arrested one Akbar while attempting to smuggle 190 grams of Ganja to Lakshadweep.

At the same time, Adoor residents Rahul R (29), Aryan P (21), Kollam resident Shahina (23), Kudassanad resident Vidhu Krishnan (20), and Kodumon resident Sajin (20) were arrested from a lodge near Pandalam junction, police have said.

The arrest was made based on secret information received by the district police chief that the gang was engaged in the sale of contraband in the district.

Police said this was the biggest seizure in the Thiruvananthapuram range.

Police seized 154 grams of MDMA worth Rs 15 lakh and nine mobile phones, two luxury cars, a bike, and pen drives from the accused. Police said they have been watching the gang for some time.

